Celebrate the season: Sturgeon bay kicks off holiday festivities

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The holiday season has arrived in Sturgeon Bay, and the community is gearing up to kick off the festivities this Saturday.

Local businesses are putting the finishing touches on their decorations and displays as they prepare for the parade and a full weekend of holiday events.

The celebration begins with Destination Sturgeon Bay’s annual Christmas by the Bay car parade, officially launching the start of the season this Saturday.

"Door County's like no other place for the holidays," Alexa Soto, with Destination Sturgeon bay, said.

She says more than 40 floats are set to roll through downtown, and local businesses are already gearing up.

"It's really exciting where it's gonna go for the next few weeks," Judy Flores from American Family Insurance, said.

Judy Flores and Paul Haan from Door Co. Photography and are inviting the community to stop by and interact with their holiday displays outside of their shared business space.

It’s an easy way to get into the holly-jolly spirit just write your name or leave your mark on their trees.

And inside, once you’re done decorating their tree, businesses have their displays ready for Unwrap Sturgeon Bay next week, when shops reveal their festive holiday window decorations.

"We have a it's a Misfit Christmas. We've got references to Die Hard, Nightmare Before Christmas, Gremlins, The Grinch, Home Alone," Paul Haan of DoorCo Photography said.

Across the bridge, the Door County Maritime Museum is putting the final touches on its Merry-Time Festival of Trees.

"It's so much fun, it really is. It's kinda an honor and a privilege that we, along with our friends at Destination Sturgeon Bay, get to kick off the holiday season for Door County," Sam Pearlman, Deputy Director of the Door County Maritime Museum said.

And the holiday festivities don’t stop there. On Friday, November 21, the Christmas tree will be lit in Community Foundation Square. Then on Saturday, the parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Park, followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus riding over to the Maritime Museum by the Coast Guard at 11 a.m.