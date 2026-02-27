DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County Library has been awarded a new grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York as part of a nationwide celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The historic limestone building on Michigan Street, built in 1913, was funded by a $12,500 gift from Andrew Carnegie, equivalent to over $400,000 today, who credited public libraries with helping him learn English as an immigrant.

Watch below to learn more about the history and legacy of Sturgeon Bay’s original Carnegie Library:

Carnegie grant brings new opportunities to Door county Library

"For him, this was his way to give back," Dominic Frandrup, director of the Door County Library, Sturgeon Bay branch said.

Frandrup says the building served as Sturgeon Bay’s only public library for 61 years and was one of 63 Carnegie-funded libraries across Wisconsin.

"The importance of having free access to information is just as true as it was 100 years ago," Frandrup said.

A new library opened in 1974, and fourteen years later, the original building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Today, the building houses a financial office, but its original tiling and architectural features still reflect its history as a library.

"It had a vine that went all over the front of it, it was two stories. Offices were kinda down in the basement, except for one section up on top," Neighbor Gary Soule said.

Soule says the old Carnegie Library holds many memories.

"I'd do assignments, school assignments and things like that," Soule said.

Even decades later, neighbors still feel the impact of Carnegie in the community.

"I think it's fantastic still having that money is still available," said former neighbor Paige Funkhouser.

The library says that while the specific plans for the grant money are still undecided, the library is excited about the opportunities it will provide.