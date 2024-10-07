Burn Bans Issued Across Door County Amid Dry Weather

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Baileys Harbor Fire and Rescue Department is the latest to implement a town-wide burn ban.



The recent burn bans have been put into place by the different villages and towns in Door County.

Erin Brown Stender the Park ​ Superintendent at Potawatomi State Park explains how campers are taking precautions.

Superintendent at Potawatomi State Park explains how campers are taking precautions. Southern Door Fire Department Chief Rich Olson describes the burn ban.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

They're the latest fire department to issue a burn ban in Door County. This follows recent burn bans issued in the Village of Egg Harbor and the towns of Nasewaupee, Brussels, Union, and Gardner.

The Southern Door Fire Department has also issued a ban and stopped approving burn permits for residents. The ban includes no burning leaves, brush piles, burn barrels, and burning outside.

Chief Rich Olson of the Southern Door Fire Department says these decisions are based on rainfall and since there's no rain in the forecast, the burn ban might stay in place until the winter.

"There's a chance that this could go on if it stays long enough, this could last until it snows because we just- we don't know when it's going to rain," Olson said.

Chief Olson says campfires are only permitted at campgrounds in Southern Door, the fires are permitted only for cooking and must be in a confined ring.

Erin Brown Stender the Park ​Superintendent at Potawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay says campers are checking their fire rings before they leave the campgrounds.

"If there's still hot coals they're pouring some water on it to try to create a safe situation for the incoming campers," Brown Stender said.

Fire officials say the burn bans will remain in effect until significant rainfall occurs.

