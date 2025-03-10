Brewing concerns at Door County Coffee as they face uncertainty amid tariff talks

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — At the Door County Coffee Company, they source coffee beans from all over the world. Now they're bracing for challenges in maintaining their supply, as they partially source beans from Mexico.



Door County Coffee in Carlsville, where the beans are roasted on-site

Doug Wilson, the Director of Business, describes how the new tariffs could impact their coffee

Customer Briana Miller explains how she'll continue to support local businesses

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

At the Door County Coffee Company, worries are brewing.

"Consumers are already stretched right now with what they're spending on. The last thing we want to do is have to raise a price because of some tariffs coming in," Doug Wilson, the Director of Busines,s said.

He says in the last 15 to 16 months, the coffee industry has been severely impacted, with prices skyrocketing by 200 percent.

Now, with talks of tariffs from the Trump administration, Wilson is concerned that the cost of Mexican coffee beans could rise even further.

"The tariffs in Mexico have added a unique twist, turning events where we use some Mexican beans right now," Wilson said.

It makes me really sad," Briana Miller, a customer at Door County Coffee, said.

She says she'll keep buying coffee locally, aware of how small businesses are being affected.

"I want to be able to support small businesses locally more than the big corporations, where tariffs aren't going to affect them quite as much," Miller said.

As of Monday, the tariffs have yet to take effect.

Still, the beans they source from Mexico rank among the best-selling coffee beans on their shelves.

"Colombian and Mexican are our fastest-moving coffees," Wilson said.

Door County Coffee says that while they haven’t decided on the next sources yet, customers can expect the same prices.