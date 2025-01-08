Behind the scenes of the film "Green and Gold"

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Some local businesses up on the peninsula are making onto the silver screen later this month.



Different locations in Door County were used for filming in the new movie Green and Gold.

Family farmer John Sawyer talks about which scenes were filmed at the farm and what this movie means to him.

Actor Craig T. Nelson thanks the people of Door County for their hospitality.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It portrays my life now at the age of 65, it's hard I was born and raised on a farm," farmer John Sawyer said

The new movie Green and Gold, directed and produced by brothers Davin and Anders Lindwall was filmed in Door County in 2021.

"The whole experience and just the people of Door County. It's like we couldn't ask for a better place to film" Anders Lindwall said.

The story centers around a struggling farmer who bets his family farm on the 1993 Packers winning the Super Bowl.

Some scenes in the movie were shot at the Sawyer Family Farm in Egg Harbor with Madison Lawlor's character, Jenny living in the barn.

"We hauled in hay bales so they stacked all kinds of hay bales and then they made her apartment over there," Sawyer said.

Another scene in the film takes place at the Stewards of Grace Ministries in Brussels.

"They were looking for a church to do it in and [Anders Lindwall] says this is a nice old church. And I had to tell him this is a new church, we built it, started building it in 2000" Stewards of Grace co-owner Thomas Athey said.

Other scenes in the film took place in Baileys Harbor at the Blue Ox and the Florian II supper club.

"It was pretty exciting, I mean for a little town like Baileys Harbor. Yeah, it was pretty neat" Former owner Joe Kwaterski said.

Actor Craig T. Nelson thanked the people of Door County for welcoming the cast and crew into their neighborhoods.

"You care about making sure that this film represents you, and tells a part of your story and hopefully that's the case. I hope you're proud of it," Nelson said.

The movie will be released in theaters on January 31 but the film is not currently posted on the Sturgeon Bay Cinema website. However, the Lindwall brothers are working with their team to make sure the movie will be shown in Door County.