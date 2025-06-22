Beat the heat: people find ways to stay cool amid heat advisory in Door county

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — It was a hot Sunday in Door County, and with a heat advisory in effect through 7 p.m. on Monday, people headed to the beach to find ways to stay cool.



Neighbors gathered at Ottumba Beach in Sturgeon Bay to cool off during the heat.

People say they're trying to stay cool at the beach and practice safety precautions to beat the heat.

Summer Rondeau says she uses sun protection to keep her kids safe.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With a high of 92 degrees on Sunday, plenty of neighbors headed to Ottumba Beach in Sturgeon Bay to cool down.

WE ASKED NEIGHBORS HOW THEY WERE KEEPING COOL, AMID THE HEAT, WATCH BELOW:

Beat the heat: residents find ways to stay cool amid heat advisory in Door county

For Summer Rondeau, who drove up from Luxemburg, she brought her kids to the beach to swim and stay cool doing their best to beat the heat.

"Probably a couple hours. It just depends on how long the kids are able to stay out in the heat," Rondeau said.

To keep her kids protected from the sun, she made sure they were prepared before hitting the beach.

"Hats, long-sleeve swimsuits, obviously sunscreen and they love their sunglasses," Rondeau said.

For Andrea Felts, who lives in Sturgeon Bay but is originally from Florida, the heat didn’t bother her at all.

"I'm not mad at 85 degrees," she said. "Being originally from Florida, 85 degrees is like a fall day."

Even though she enjoys the heat, she didn’t take any chances with the sun.

"We have like 15 or 18 people coming, and some of us are Irish, so we’re kinda pasty," she said. "So it’s like okay, no amount of sunblock is gonna help, so let’s just go ahead and bring a tent."

Roger Young, another neighbor at the beach, learned his lesson the hard way. After skipping the shade on Saturday, he made sure to bring an umbrella on Sunday.

"I didn't think I was going to get burned, but unfortunately I got burned really bad," he said. "I didn't wear sunscreen yesterday even when it was cloudy, I still got burned."

With drinks in the cooler and sunscreen ready, he made sure he and his grandson could enjoy the summer weather they’d been waiting for.

"Nice breeze and 90 degrees, I’ve been waiting for it for a long time, so I’m not going to complain about the heat," Young said.

According to the CDC, the best way to avoid heat-related illness is to stick to the shade, stay hydrated, and avoid too much sun during the hottest hours.