Barn burns down, multiple animals unaccounted for in Brussels fire

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A fire burned down a barn near Star Road in the Town of Brussels on Tuesday night.

Curt Vanderite, the chief of Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department (BUG Fire), told Door County neighborhood reporter Hanna Lopez that the barn is a total loss.

Some animals, including goats and pigs, remain unaccounted for, according to Vanderite, and some have been rescued.

No people were injured in the fire. The house on the property sustained damage to its roof.

The fire was put out by 7:30 p.m., but crews remained on scene.

Fire departments from Door County, Algoma, Sister Bay and Luxemburg assisted BUG Fire in the response.

We'll keep you updated on this story on air and online.