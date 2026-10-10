Baileys Harbor Wastewater Treatment Plant prepares for multi-million-dollar project

BAILEYS HARBOR (NBC 26) — Baileys Harbor's Wastewater Treatment Plant has been in operation for nearly 40 years, and it is starting to show its age.

Plant manager Don Prust is looking for a change.

"The infrastructure itself and trying to keep the equipment going as gotten harder with it being this old," Prust said. "I think we've dragged as much maintenance out of these and now it's to the point of replacement."

Prust says an approximately $7.7 million project could start as soon as next year.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL BROADCAST STORY:

Baileys Harbor prepares for multi-million dollar wastewater project

This includes upgrades to the electrical and aeration systems, plus building a 150,000 gallon tank worth about $3.2 million, which is set to be used for sewer sludge and transportation.

"When we thicken sludge, it's just going to be a big storage tank," Prust said. "We're just going to keep thickening and stockpiling it. When (transporters) call up and say 'we need some,' we're going to be ready to send it down there."

Prust says that the Town of Baileys Harbor is borrowing $3.268 million for the project through the Clean Water Fund program.

That money could be paid back through Baileys Harbor neighbors and businesses. They could face a $150 annual charge starting next year. Sewer customers would also see a 5% increase.

Here is how bill owners would be affected:



Sewer residential: $560 to $738 per year

Sewer commercial: $324 to $490.20 per year

Holding tank/septic system: $0 to $150 per year

"That seems a little bit high, but I know something must be done," Baileys Harbor neighbor Gayle Laird said about the increase.

Laird and fellow Baileys Harbor neighbor Lynn Mattke are surprised at the rate, but understand that it is for the town's future.

"It's an asset and you need it," Mattke said about the wastewater facility. "So, what do you do?"

"We can't wait until everything breaks," Laird added.

The Baileys Harbor Town Board is set to take up the fee proposal Monday.