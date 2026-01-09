DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — In Baileys Harbor, one woman has worn just about every hat as a business owner. She’s had more careers than Gen-Z has birthdays. You’ve heard of a jack of all trades, meet the Ann of all trades.

Watch below as we speak with Ann to learn more about her career and how she's worn every hat:

Ann of all trades: the woman who’s done it all in Baileys Harbor

"I started out at a very early age mowing lawns and pushing the lawnmower to the job. I was working up a Koepsel," Ann Miller said.

Ann Miller has been working for more than 60 years, breaking barriers as a female mechanic in a male-dominated field.

"Went welding down at Door Electric. Got a job working at Florian's [II Supper Club] at the motel next door. My cousin got me started on bodybuilding," Miller said.

When the car she bought kept breaking down, she went to night school and later opened her own auto shop in the 1990s.

"It seemed like a good thing to get into, but my dad said, 'No, women don’t do that," Miller said.

She still lives in Baileys Harbor, where she runs AM Enterprise Auto Care, owns Door County Kraut Company, serves on the Door County Coastal Byway, and sits on the Liberty Grove Plan Commission.

"I would be bored to tears if I had to sit at a desk all day long," Miller said.

Her business partner, Corey Van Dyke, has spent three years sharing farmland with Ann—growing peppers for sauce while she tends her kraut.

"She’s one of the most—she is the most interesting lady I know. She’s just been around and done a lot of different things," Van Dyke, said.

Despite her many businesses and community roles, Ann Miller says she’s just being herself.

"I’m just me," Miller said.

And when you ask Ann how long she’ll keep at it…

"[Until] I fall over dead," Miller said.

Ann plans to keep going as long as she’s having fun, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.