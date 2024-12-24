Affordable housing coming to popular Sturgeon Bay entertainment venue

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Cherry Lanes Arcade Bar's business is expanding in a new direction, far different than what takes place on the first floor.



"This is the ballroom; this will be converted into two studios and three one-bedrooms," Cherry Lanes co-owner Moira Callan said.

Along Fourth Street in Sturgeon Bay, in what used to be an old ballroom, transformation is coming.

"It did feel like a no-brainer that Sturgeon Bay was a place that was in need of affordable housing, an opportunity to expand this community in ways that were not just aligned in tourism," Callan said.

Callan says the second floor will become eight apartments, after they won a competitive loan from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA).

"We were beyond ecstatic when we were awarded this $160,000 loan," Callan said.

The apartments upstairs will still share the same style of art and decor as the first floor, but will be completely different from the entertainment venue below.

Renters at the Cherry Lanes complex won't have to worry about the noise from the first floor—Callan says they'll be raising the floor and adding insulation.

"Like most communities, Sturgeon Bay has seen a lot of interest in downtown living, and units above commercials is hot right now," Community Development Director Marty Olejniczak said.

Olejniczak said is hopeful that more building owners will become interested in Wisconsin's Restore Main Street Program and loan opportunities.

"We have several in our downtown that I think would be great fits for creating some residential units that are either vacant or vastly under utilized," Olejniczak said. "It could spark a renaissance of housing downtown."

In order to receive the Restore Main Street loanm WHEDA said, "The development must provide affordable rent, which must remain affordable for at least 10 years following occupancy."

Callan says the funding for this project makes their work more affordable, with savings they can pass on to future tenants.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the city to make this dream and this passion a reality,” Callan said.

If you're interested in any of the future Cherry Lanes units, you can message them on their Cherry Lanes Arcade Bar Facebook page or email them at cherrylanesarcadebar@gmail.com.