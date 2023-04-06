A roll of the dice: Nate Bell wins Sister Bay Village President

SISTER BAY (NBC 26) — The Village of Sister Bay has a new Village President and it all came down to a roll of the dice.

After incumbent Rob Zoschke and candidate Nate Bell tied 256-256 in the April election, the two had to agree on a tiebreaker method.

Village of Sister Bay Clerk Heidi Teich said that when a tie happens, the tiebreaker is random. Canvassers conduct a tiebreaker and it could be a flip of the coin, drawing a name out of a hat, drawing straws, or something else the candidates choose.

Zoschke and Bell chose to roll a die.

The tiebreaker took place Thursday morning with Zoschke rolling a two and Bell rolling a six, making Nate Bell the next Village President.

Zoschke can request a recount if he wishes, but Teich said it's a long process and he has a short window of time to file the request.

It has been 20 years since the last tie occurred in Sister Bay.