Breaking a tie: how a coin toss could decide the Village of Sister Bay's next village president

SISTER BAY (NBC 26) — It's not often that it happens, but once in a while, election races result in a tie. For the Village of Sister Bay, this is the case for Village President.

Village of Sister Bay Clerk Heidi Teich said when this happens, there is a tiebreaker, and that tiebreaker is random.

"The next step is to have the municipal board of canvassers come in and conduct a tiebreaker," Teich said. "It could be a flip of the coin, drawing a name out of a hat, drawing straws...then we'll have a winner."

Both candidates, Rob Zoschke and Nate Bell, had 256 votes to be exact. There were also four write-ins, 516 total votes for Village of Sister Bay President and 594 total ballots cast.

Teich said it's been at least 20 years since a tie has happened.

"It was quite an odd occurrence for this to be a tie," Teich said

Teich said the voter turnout in this election was "excellent," with 66% of the village voting.

The losing candidate could request a recount if they wish, but Teich said it's a long process, and they have a short window to file that request.

Teich said she spoke with both of the candidates after the election and said she thinks they will both accept the results of the tiebreaker.

The tiebreaker is expected to happen on Thursday.