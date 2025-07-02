DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The trees may look ready for harvest, but growers say they still need more time a delay they were hoping to avoid ahead of the busy holiday weekend.



Jim Seaquist describes what their season has been like at Seaquist Orchard in Ellison Bay

Dave Schartner explains how the weather this spring impacted his orchard

Both orchards recommend calling ahead before you go cherry picking

"We expect harvest just about nine or ten days behind last year," Owner Jim Seaquist said.

Jim Seaquist, the owner of Seaquist orchard in Ellison Bay says cooler spring weather has pushed their cherry harvest behind schedule.

"It is trending a little bit late it was a cool spring, May and June," Seaquist said.

A bit of a jam: Door county cherry season running late

In Northern Door County, the average temperature for May and June of 2025 was two degrees cooler than last year which can slow growth and delay when the cherries start to ripen.

With people coming to Door county for the Fourth of July and looking to go cherry picking, that delay could have an impact on business.

"There won't be quite as many cherries available for the Fourth weekend," Seaquist said.

About thirty minutes south of Seaquist, in Egg Harbor, Dave Schartner owner of Schartner’s Farm Market and Orchard says their harvest is running about a week behind, too.

"So our crop is down a little bit in the tarts due to pollination, and I think we had a little bit of frost damage on some of the lower limbs," Dave Schartner said.

Schartner’s watching the cherries closely as they ripen, waiting for just the right time to pick.

"I tried a couple today, but no they're a little starchy," Schartner said.

Both orchards recommend calling ahead to make sure the cherries are ready before you come up to pick.