Door County YMCA Seeks Lifeguards and Swim Instructors to Help Sustain Community Aquatics Programs

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County YMCA is recruiting lifeguards and swim instructors as a nationwide staffing shortage continues to affect aquatic programs in communities across the country.

YMCA lifeguards in Door County provide more than 12,184 hours of water safety oversight each year, supporting thousands of community members who use YMCA pools for recreation, swim lessons, exercise, and wellness programming.

"Lifeguard shortages are not unique to Door County, but in a community our size, even a few hours a month from a new team member can make a tremendous difference," Tonya Felhofer, CEO of the Door County YMCA, said.

Door County YMCA Door County YMCA Lifeguards

"Every guard and swim instructor helps ensure children continue learning life-saving water skills, families stay active together, and our community has access to safe aquatic spaces," Felhofer said.

The YMCA is encouraging community members to apply even without prior experience. Full training and certification are provided for both lifeguard and swim instructor positions.

Staff also receive a complimentary individual YMCA membership upon hire.

The YMCA says it can accommodate a range of availability, from a few hours per month to a more regular schedule.

The Door County YMCA serves more than 12,008 members from facilities in Fish Creek and Sturgeon Bay, with 215 full- and part-time staff providing programming for all ages.

Those interested in applying or learning more about available positions can contact the Door County YMCA or visit the YMCA employment page HERE.