Domestic abuse support centers across Northeast Wisconsin provide lifelines for survivors

NORTHEAST WI (NBC 26) — Survivors of domestic violence in Northeast Wisconsin have access to a strong network of crisis centers offering emergency shelter, advocacy, counseling, and 24/7 support.

Local organizations say the need for services remains steady, and in some areas, continues to grow. Advocates emphasize that help is free, confidential, and available to anyone experiencing abuse.

Brown County -

In Brown County, Golden House provides emergency shelter, crisis intervention, legal advocacy, safety planning, counseling, and support groups. The organization serves individuals and families fleeing domestic violence and works closely with law enforcement and community partners to ensure survivor safety.

Outagamie and Calumet Counties -

Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs serves Outagamie, Calumet, and surrounding counties. The organization offers emergency shelter, a 24/7 crisis hotline, children’s programming, prevention education, and long-term advocacy services. Staff members say safety planning is often the first step for individuals seeking help.

Winnebago and Green Lake Counties -

In Winnebago and Green Lake counties, Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services provides emergency shelter, crisis response, legal advocacy, and outreach programs. The agency works with survivors at all stages — from those considering leaving an abusive situation to those rebuilding after separation.

Manitowoc County -

InCourage, formerly known as Manitowoc County Domestic Violence Center, offers short-term emergency shelter, support groups, crisis intervention, and referrals. Advocates highlight the importance of community awareness and early intervention.

Waupaca and Waushara Counties -

The Family Crisis Center through CAP Services provides shelter access, crisis counseling, and outreach services in Waupaca and Waushara counties.

Fond du Lac County -

Domestic violence services are also available through SSM Health Agnesian Healthcare, which offers crisis support and counseling resources for survivors in Fond du Lac and surrounding communities.

Specialized and Culturally Responsive Support -

Additional organizations serve specific communities across Northeast Wisconsin:



How to Get Help:

Advocates stress that anyone experiencing domestic violence can reach out confidentially at any time.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Wisconsin residents can also dial 211 to connect with local resources.

If you are in immediate danger, don't hesitate to call 911.