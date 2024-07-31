Disneyland workers set to see massive pay increase after contract agreement

A group of unions representing workers at Disneyland announced they have agreed on a new labor contract, ending a dispute between employees and Disney.

The three-year contract for Disneyland cast members includes a $24 minimum wage and a pay increase averaging $6.10 per employee over the next three years.

Unionized members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 83, SEIU-United Service Workers West (SEIU-USWW), Teamsters Local 495, and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 324 unions were impacted by the agreement. Together, nearly 14,000 workers are affected.

Prior to the agreement, workers had overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike. Within days of the vote, the union and Disney came to a tentative agreement.

The contract for cast members at Disneyland expired on June 16, 2024. The contract for Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney cast members was scheduled to end on September 30, 2024.

In addition to pay increases, the union said that it secured sick leave improvements, which gives workers "more opportunities to attend to personal issues without fearing discipline."

“By ratifying these contracts, Disney cast members have secured historic raises and policies and protections that reflect their role as magic makers in the Disney parks," the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said in a statement. "For months hard-working cast members have stood together at the bargaining table and in the parks to ensure Disney recognized what they bring to the theme park experience, and these contracts are a concrete and direct result of this tireless work."

Disney issued a statement in response to the union's announcement.

"We are pleased that our cast members approved the new agreements, which, along with all we offer as part of our employment experience, demonstrate how much we value and respect them and our profound commitment to their overall well-being," said Jessica Good, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson.