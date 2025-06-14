Watch Now
Breaking News and Alerts

Actions

21-year-old man dies after falling off rocks at Ledge County Park in Dodge County

Dodge County Sheriff's Office
TMJ4
Dodge County Sheriff's Office, file image
Dodge County Sheriff's Office
Posted

KEKOSKEE — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating the death of a 21-year-old man at Ledge County Park.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a report that a man had fallen off rocks and was in need of medical attention. When first responders arrived, the man had a serious head injury and was not breathing.

They gave the man CPR and used an AED, according to the Sheriff's Office. A helicopter also responded to the park, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there were two others with the man at the time of the incident.

The death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids