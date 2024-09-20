Tap water tasting and smelling weird? It could be a seasonal trend

BELLEVUE — De Pere and Bellevue residents said on social media this week that their tap water carried an unusual dirt-like odor and taste. We asked officials why.



De Pere and Bellevue are two of six municipalities that buy water from Central Brown County Water Authority (CBCWA), which works with Manitowoc Public Utility to move water inland

A CBCWA official says warm water temperatures in Lake Michigan could change the natural organic content of the water, and therefore the taste

De Pere's water department says the city is clearing hydrants this week — which may cause discoloration of water in pipes briefly, but is intended as a solution to taste and smell concerns

The Village of Allouez says dead-end hydrant flushing may cause discoloration in October

CBCWA added this page to its website today to answer questions about the "musty" taste and smells

Video shows one resident tasting the water Friday, and water officials clearing a hydrant — watch or continue reading for more information about the water quality issues

Some folks in our neighborhoods are concerned about the way their tap water tastes and smells. We're finding out why, and whether they should be concerned.

"There's definitely a dirt kind of a flavor," Erica Knorr said.

Knorr was one of several people in Bellevue and De Pere to post on social media this week about the strange taste of their water.

"The first thing I noticed was the smell," Knorr said. "It clearly was an earthy flavoring to it."

City water officials say they've heard the complaints.

"Typically, we're getting the earthy, the grassy smell [and] taste," De Pere Water Department S upervisor Eric Zygarlicke said.

They say they flush hydrants and water mains regularly to clear pipes.

"We have begun this week, the west side of the city," Zygarlicke said. "And where we've gotten complaints for the water quality, we've actually gone out and flushed those areas already."

"If there could be potential for water quality issues, flushing usually corrects that," Bellevue utilities superintendent Erik Schutzius said.

Bellevue and De Pere buy their water from the Central Brown County Water Authority.

Officials say the water's original source, Lake Michigan, could be behind the odd taste.

"Right now, Lake Michigan is a little bit warmer than usual, and that's probably having an impact on different organic content within the water supply," CBCWA General Manager Nicolas Sparacio said.

But Central Brown County Water says — weird taste or not — there's nothing to worry about.

"The water is safe to drink," Sparacio said. "It does continue to meet all water quality requirements, so there's nothing harmful about these tastes and smells."

Knorr says her water has improved late in the week.

"It's gotten a bit better," she said. "The smell, at least, is gone, but you can still taste a little bit of it."

Brown County water officials also say that if water is discolored coming out of your tap. to run the faucets throughout your home — and if the water, continues to be discolored, to contact your local municipal water authority.