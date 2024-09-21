Sports and service: Nine-year-old impacting young athletes through non-proft

LEDGEVIEW (NBC 26) — When passion meets service. A local kid is on a mission to put his best foot forward on and off the field for his community.



23's Cleats 4 Kidz is an organization launched by nine-year-old, Bentley Gerczak.



He aims to donate cleats and other sports shoes to youth athletes in need.



Bentley's original goal was to donate 23 pairs of cleats. He has already collected and donated more than 70 pairs total.



Bentley and his family are looking to connect with more local organizations to expand its reach.

"I'm really excited to feed the next generation," Bentley Gerczak, president of 23's Cleats 4 Kidz, said.

At nine years old, Gerczak has many passions — Soccer being one of the biggest.

He first started playing the sport at five years old and has already been selected to play at camps overseas.

"I joined my first non-rec team when I was seven and I was playing with eight-year-olds," Gerczak said.

Video shows his basement illustrating his sports passion.

His father Jim said something else sparked Bentley's interest at a young age.

"Bentley, at a young age, has always been the giving type," Jim said.

Bentley said his mission to give back elevated after winning a pair of soccer cleats from a raffle.

"Because I already had cleats, I didn't need them, so I donated them back and I saw the kid that had the cleats," Bentley said. "I saw how he played better and he felt better, so I'm like oh that's really cool, I should keep doing this."

That's when Bentley and his family launched 23's Cleats 4 Kidz, a non-profit that donates sports cleats to young athletes who might not be able to afford new ones.

He also plans to donate basketball shoes as well.

"Me and my wife are just feeding his passion to give, so if that's what it takes to set up a non-profit for our nine-year-old son, that's what we're going to do," Jim said.

The organization launched at the start of 2024. Bentley serves as the president.

He said the organization has already surpassed the initial goal of donating 23 pairs of cleats for the year.

"(We) collected and donated around 70 (pairs of cleats)," Bentley said.

The family said they occasionally take trips to the store to buy cleats and give them to those in need.

While on the path towards his soccer dreams, Bentley said he plans to reach as many youth sport athletes as he can.

"I want a player to wear My Cause, My Cleats for our non-profit and I want open up a facility for kids that might not be able to rent out a facility to kick around the ball," Bentley said.

You can catch Bentley at the first annual Cleats and Cars event in Kaukauna on Saturday at 10 a.m at Pub 55 Bar & Grill.

Click here to learn more and donate to 23's Cleats 4 Kidz.