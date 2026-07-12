GREEN BAY — Soccer matches for the Green Bay Strikers were planned to happen at the Arnie Wolff Sports Complex on Saturday, but vandalism forced the players to relocate.

This week, an unidentified individual vandalized the sports complex by driving across the wet grass, tearing up all of the playing surfaces and rendering it unsafe for competition.

Joe Prosser is the board president and a coach for the Green Bay Strikers youth soccer organization. He says that the City of Green Bay alerted him of the damage Thursday morning.

"Within a short amount of time we were told that given how wet everything was and the damage that we should not play any games there," Prosser says.

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Local Green Bay sports complex soccer fields vandalized

He says they were able to move things around and help kids still compete and play the sport they love.

"So some of the younger kids who were going to have the last game of the year at Arnie got switched over here," Prosser says. "And other older kids got switched to all over the county."

Peter King has a granddaughter that is a part of the soccer club and says he was really frustrated after seeing the damage to the playing field.

"I don't know how they got in there, if they snapped the lock?" King says.

"It's very disturbing, because they went through the whole park."

King says he hopes they are able to fix the fields that were damaged.

"It's just very disappointing," King says."And what its going to cost to fix is unbelievable. It's just sad to see that someone would do something like vandalize something like that."

While parents say they are disappointed with the vandalism at the Arnie Wolff Sports Complex, they are also happy they were able to get all the games in and finish up the season.

