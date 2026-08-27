Green Bay area gets its first 24/7 emergency pet hospital in over a year

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — Green Bay area pet owners once again have access to 24/7 emergency care with the opening of a new VEG ER for Pets hospital in Bellevue.

The opening of the hospital comes about one year and a half after the closure of the Green Bay area's BluePearl Pet Hospital, which used to be the area's only 24/7 emergency pet hospital.

The new facility, located at 2234 Monroe Road, Suite 150, officially opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The team provides emergency veterinary services including surgeries, ultrasounds and X-rays.

It is VEG ER for Pets’ third Wisconsin location, following hospitals in Brookfield and Madison.

“Our mission has always been to help people and their pets when they need it most,” founder and CEO Dr. David Bessler said in a statement. “Opening in Green Bay allows us to do exactly that, by providing 24/7 emergency care that treats the whole family with compassion and transparency.”

The company said its hospitals are designed to reduce wait times and allow pet owners to remain with their animals throughout treatment, including surgery and overnight hospitalization. VEG ER for Pets also offers immediate access to licensed veterinarians by phone for medical questions.

The hospital operates around the clock, including holidays, and features an open floor plan intended to keep pet owners involved in their pets’ care.

Founded in 2014, VEG ER for Pets operates more than 130 emergency veterinary hospitals nationwide.