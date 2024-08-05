From Titletown to tent: Beth Haven Baptist Church demolished, temporary home underway

BELLEVUE (NBC26) — From next to Lambeau Field to a tent. Bellevue Baptist Church is thriving while their old home finally came down on Monday.



Bellevue Baptist Church was formerly called Beth Haven Baptist Church.



The Green Bay Packer purchased the property in August 2019.



The church bought land in Bellevue in November 2019 and are constructing a new church home there.



Monday was demolition day for the church, which had been there for about 40 years.

"We're excited about what's going to take place here on out," Greg Kummer, pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church, said.

For pastor Kummer, besides the excitement, Monday has been a day of mixed emotions

"We have excitement going on here, but then the mixed feelings of official goodbye to where everyone had been meeting together," Kummer said.

Video shows demolition of the Beth Haven Baptist Church which was located next to Lambeau Field, a space the Packers says will be used for extra parking.

In March, we reported about the church making it's move east to Bellevue.

The Packers bought the church property in 2019, giving the church five years to vacate.

Video shows a tent space they now call home while a new church is being built at the corner of Bellevue St. and Verlin Rd.

It's called Bellevue Baptist Church.

"We've been praying a long time about it and god has just been blessing," Kummer said.

Pastor Kummer said they've held services here for several weeks on land the church bought in 2019.

"(Beth Haven Baptist Church) was a building but the church family stuck together and we are just having a wonderful time and yet (still) having guests, visitors come and join us and so far sticking around with us so we're happy with that," Kummer said.

Pastor Kummer said they are looking to have construction complete by Thanksgiving.