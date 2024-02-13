Eastward expansion: Village deciding how to develop two-mile stretch of rural road

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — The Village of Bellevue plans to develop its Huron Road corridor with a combination of commercial, mixed-use, single-family housing and green space.



An online survey open until Feb. 15 allows residents to give input on what they would like to see in that area of town

Huron Road is located on the easternmost edge of Bellevue, with the planned development between Kewaunee Road and Yeager Drive

The Village hopes a concept zoning plan be adopted in May or June of 2024 and a capital improvement plan completed by the end of the year

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A plan to continue expanding the Green Bay area to the east. We're on Huron Road — which the Village of Bellevue hopes will be the next busy corridor, but they're not sure what to put here — so they're asking people — and so are we.

"Most of the stuff, like shops and food places, are quite a ways down Mason [Street]," resident Andy Vandenbusch said, "so there's really not much up here, so it is a little bit more isolated, as of right now."

Andy lives on the east side and hopes to see it developed like the Monroe Road area one day.

"Kind of like what they're doing around the Costco area," Vandenbusch said. "Not so much big box stores, but different stores like shops, coffee shops, unique local shops. Different things like that would be cool to see up here."

Village Director of Community Development Andrew Vissers says feedback has been mixed.

"People want the opportunity to walk, whether that be trails, additional sidewalks, open space areas where they can congregate, whether they are programmed or not."

— but there are some common themes.

"With [Bellin] College right here too, we talk to them all the time, and they're like, 'we want a restaurant out here, we want a coffee shop out here, we want somewhere where our students are able to walk to and get to,'" Vissers said.

Vissers says the Village will choose between one of three zoning plans by May, and hope to get the development on wheels in 2025.

"This is a corridor that Bellevue will be living with for years and years and years to come," Vissers said. "We want to make sure we have to have the opportunity to do it right, so that we're not sitting here 30 years from now, going, 'we wish we would have done something different.'"

Bellevue residents can give their input on an online survey until Thursday.