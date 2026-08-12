CTH GV southbound closing in Bellevue on Aug. 17 for concrete roadway replacement project

County Trunk Highway GV southbound will close in the Village of Bellevue starting Aug. 17, 2026, for concrete roadway replacement, the Brown County Highway Department announced.

The closure will take effect at 4 a.m. and will affect southbound traffic south of Landmark Boulevard between Landmark Boulevard and State Highway 172.

The project is estimated to take approximately 5 weeks.

Drivers are directed to follow a posted detour using County Trunk Highway JJ to State Highway 43 to State Highway 172.

CTH GV northbound will remain open during construction.

