WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced for SmackDown at Resch Center

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay, are you ready to acknowledge him?

The Resch Complex announced Tuesday that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to appear live on Friday Night SmackDown at the Resch Center on Dec. 15.

According to WWE.com, Reigns has been champion for more than 1,190 days.

Superstars LA Knight, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens are also scheduled to appear. The Resch Complex said the card is subject to change.

Doors for the event next Friday open at 5:15 p.m. Opening bell is at 6:45.

Tickets are still available here.