Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAshwaubenon

Actions

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced for SmackDown at Resch Center

Opening bell is at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, tickets on sale now
Roman Reigns gives up WWE Universal Championship to fight leukemia
Copyright Getty Images
JP Yim
<p>Roman Reigns celebrates his victory at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City. </p>
Roman Reigns gives up WWE Universal Championship to fight leukemia
Posted at 2:24 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 15:41:16-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay, are you ready to acknowledge him?

The Resch Complex announced Tuesday that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to appear live on Friday Night SmackDown at the Resch Center on Dec. 15.

According to WWE.com, Reigns has been champion for more than 1,190 days.

Superstars LA Knight, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens are also scheduled to appear. The Resch Complex said the card is subject to change.

Doors for the event next Friday open at 5:15 p.m. Opening bell is at 6:45.

Tickets are still available here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Karl Winter

Meet Greater Green Bay Reporter Karl Winter