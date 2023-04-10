Wisconsinites celebrate return of warm weather

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Parts of Northeast Wisconsin may have seen snow on Friday, but Saturday brought sunshine, blue skies and temperatures in the 50s.

At Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon, Ryan Hopps and Isabel Rejto spent the afternoon casting a dip-net from a bridge, hoping to snare carp in the water below.

Hopps said the warmer weather was a welcome change after an unusually snowy month.

“All the snow we had in March was insane," Hopps said. "We had more snow in March than we had all winter, so it feels great to finally be outside enjoying the outdoors…I feel like that groundhog, I see my shadow, but I’m not afraid to go outside.”

Just across the way, a group of Young Ladies from Northwoods Chapel Youth Group capped off a trip down from snowy Pembine, by taking some time to enjoy a spontaneous picnic to celebrate the nice weather.

They said the return of spring and the new life it brings reminds them of the story of Easter, which they're preparing to celebrate Sunday.

“We really love God, and we believe that he created this beautiful planet that we live on," one member of the group said, "It’s kind of like another testament of his faithfulness. Spring, summer, it’s gonna come back even after a really hard winter."

"[It's the] resurrection of life like Easter," another member chimed in.

