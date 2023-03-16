Watch Now
Where Aaron Rodgers says is "one of the best" restaurants in the Green Bay area

Posted at 10:30 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 23:30:24-04

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The future for Aaron Rodgers is still unclear, but one thing is clear: he's got a few favorite spots around town to grab a bite to eat.

One of these spots is India Bhavan, an authentic Indian cuisine restaurant in Ashwaubenon that's been open for eight years.

Ricardo Brieno, a waiter at India Bhavan, recalls the many times he’s served Aaron Rodgers. He said Rodgers was a regular, sometimes ordering take out and other times coming inside to pick it up.

“Outside, I recognized the guy in the car, but I was so in shock. I didn’t know what to say," Brieno said.

Brieno said every time Rodgers came in, he was kind to the staff and even took a picture with him once.

“When I took the picture, he brought me in close," Brieno said. "I thought that was super cool. I see this guy on my phone all the time and in the stadium when I go to the Packers games."

India Bhavan owner Damodhar Shankar said Rodgers visited their restaurant often and has talked about it in multiple interviews, helping their business.

“Some customers are coming here...and asking us what Aaron Rodgers likes to order," Shankar said.

He said Rodgers always ordered a variety of items from the menu and usually had a big order that Shankar thinks might have been for the entire team.

He added that he’s "grateful" for Rodger’s love and support and will be sad to see him go.

“I wish for Aaron Rodgers to stay with us and the Green Bay Packers for a long time..." Shankar said. "...To make all the fans and supporters happy.”

“It hurts. Sure, New York is New York, but Green Bay...I know it will always be in his heart, especially this restaurant maybe," Brieno added. "He left his legacy here. Definitely."

