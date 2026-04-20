Thousands of dollars in damage reported at Ashwaubenon’s Pioneer Park

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Ashwaubenon Softball program says vandalism at Pioneer Park caused thousands of dollars in damage over the weekend and is asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible.

According to a social media post, the incident happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning. On Field 3, all bases were removed and cement blocks anchoring the field were dug up. Those blocks were then thrown through concession stand windows and against the building.

Bolted-down picnic tables were reportedly moved to gain access to the roof, where piping was damaged.

Ashwaubenon Softball is asking neighbors who live near Pioneer Park to review any home security footage from the time frame as they look for additional information that could help.

Anyone with information can contact the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department.