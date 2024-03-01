Watch Now
The Force is with your mental health: Gamblers hockey holding Star Wars, mental health theme night Friday

Posted at 12:28 PM, Mar 01, 2024
ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The theme for the Green Bay Gamblers' game Friday night at the Resch Center is a combination of mental health and Star Wars.

The first 1,000 fans will get Star Wars-themed hockey sticks.

There will also be lightsabers and Star Wars-themed shirts available for purchase.

At the same time, the team is raising awareness for mental health.

"The Force being with you, that's part of your mental health," Prevent Suicide Fox Cities Executive Director Cindy Reffke said. "I mean your whole body, and mind, and spirit have to be a part of that, and that is a great force to keep that all in check."

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the game are available.

