Station 417: Luxury condos coming to Ashwaubenon waterfront

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — It was formerly an industrial site - now, it's the site of new luxury condos coming to Ashwaubenon's waterfront.

Aldon Station is a newly-built neighborhood of high-end condominums located along the Fox River across from Ashwaubomay Park. Neighborhood amenities will include walking trails, boat slips, a kayak launch and a clubhouse with an outdoor pool. The neighborhood features a combination of town homes, two-unit condominiums or “twindominiums”, and a 5-story condominium building called Station 417.

The 17-unit building will have a parking garage on the main level, five condos on the 2nd-4th floors and two penthouses on the top floor. The building is designed to embody luxury living with water views from every side. The floor plans start at $479,900.

"It's a different concept than is in the market currently," said Ryan Radue with Radue Homes, the builder behind Aldon Station. "We are allowing people to customize the units so they are going to have the ability to change colors, cabinets and everything beyond that."

In a housing market with high rental rates where many are eager to become homeowners, Radue says there's a big demand for condo-style living.

"Inflation has raised the prices of things, interest rates have raised the prices, but we have not seen much diminished demand. There's a lot of people looking to move in," Radue said. "Condo-style living is becoming more and more popular where people don't have to worry about snow removal, lawn care, it's just easier carefree living."

The property was originally owned by Schneider National and was purchased by the village for redevelopment. Village President Mary Kardoskee says the project was part of an ongoing effort to bring more housing options to Ashwaubenon.

“The village is what everybody calls 'landlocked'," Kardoskee said. "We don’t have a lot of developable land for subdivisions so we just thought it was a great opportunity.”

Another appeal of Aldon Station is its close proximity to Lambeau Field, Ashwaubomay Park, walking trails and highways. Kardoskee says that convenience is a major factor that draws residents to Ashwaubenon.

"People that move out of the village want to come back," Kardoskee said. "I get weekly calls 'Mary, I want to move back to the village. What do you have for me to live in?'"

Radue Homes ultimately plans to build more "twindominums" and townhouses as units fill up. Station 417 is set to be finished by August and Radue Homes plans to build two more identical buildings as those units are purchased. You can learn more on Radue Homes website.