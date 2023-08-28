Red Cross honored by Packers, help fans practice CPR

The Packers honored the American Red Cross as the nonprofit honoree for the Packers Give Back Game Saturday.

The Green Bay Packers honored a familiar non-profit organization prior to kickoff at Saturday’s final preseason game – the American Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteers helped Packers fans practice hands-only CPR in Titletown before the game, with the goal of getting more people to learn CPR and get certified. Regional CEO Jill Orton says the organization's decade-long partnership with the Packers is key for another core Red Cross initiative -- finding blood donors.

“They host three blood drives for us each year,” Orton says. “Makes it super special, because blood is one of those products that can't be made.”

About 40 Red Cross volunteers were recognized on the field, with hundreds more receiving tickets to the game. This was the third year of the Packers Give Back Game.