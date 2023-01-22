Pins for Pups raises money for "pawsome" local dog rescue

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue held their first Pins for Pups event on Sunday at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley, and it was win for players and puppies.

“I came bowling today to support a rescue that I’ve been following for a really long time," Kaycey Delrow, a bowler, said.

Erin Orosco, one of the organization's co-founders, said the community's support for the event was overwhelming.

“We were blown away by the response," Orosco said. "We got 88 bowlers to sign up. We had to limit it, and we sold out.”

Misfit Mutts, established in 2018, is a foster and volunteer run dog rescue that rescues the majority of their pups from overcrowded shelters in the south, especially near Houston, Texas.

Pins for Pups was open for teams to sign up to bowl, participate in a raffle and buy merchandise.

The money raised will be used to provide vet care, therapy, food and other supplies to the foster families that work with the organization.

Kayla Murphy, another co-founder and the president of Misfit Mutts, said community events like this are important because they’re a nonprofit organization that runs off donations.

"Everything that we raise goes directly toward the dogs, and that’s how we’re able to take in more dogs and adopt them out," Murphy said.

Orosco said Misfit Mutts is looking forward to continuing to do more events like this to keep raising funds and awareness for the organization and for a "pawsome" cause.

"These dogs don’t choose to be born, and a lot of the dogs that we’re helping in the south come from really bad situations like they’re living on the street or from a hoarding case," Orosco said. "Fostering dogs has really brought me out of depression. It made my heart so happy to do something that’s changing these dogs lives.”

Their next event, Misfit Monday, is a dog grooming event and will take place on February 13.