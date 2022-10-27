New Hy-Vee store in Ashwaubenon looking to fill 100 part-time positions

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Hy-Vee is seeking to fill approximately 100 part-time positions at the new location in Ashwaubenon.

The new grocery store is opening on November 8 on S. Oneida Street in the Bay Park Square area.

The 100 part-time positions are in Hy-Vee's food service and meat and seafood departments. A news release from the company said the Ashwaubenon store is expected to create more than 500 local jobs.

The Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store will include many new departments and features, the company says, as well as a full range of fresh meat, produce and meal solutions that customers enjoy today at Hy-Vee’s more than 285 stores across the Midwest.

The store's website said they will be open 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. daily.

Those interested in a job can apply at hy-vee.com/careers by searching for “Ashwaubenon” for open positions. Additionally, open interviews are being held Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday each week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bay Park Mall in the old GAP store location.