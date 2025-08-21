NBC 26 gets a sneak peek of new Ashwaubenon children and adolescent center

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A new children and adolescent center in Ashwaubenon is just about ready to open, and on Wednesday, NBC 26 got a sneak peek of the new facility.

Specialists from Emplify Health by Bellin and Children's Wisconsin will offer care for children and young adults up to age 22.

The facility features multiple sensory rooms — including a gym and playground — and the area's first EOS machine, a state-of-the-art, low-dose X-ray system.

Shawn Shanle, NBC 26. The new pediatric center features the area's first EOS machine, a state-of-the-art, low-dose X-ray system. Health experts say it takes a 3D scan of the spine in two minutes.

"It makes a 3D scan of the spine, and it does it in two minutes and it decreases the radiation by 70 percent," Emplify Health by Bellin Adolescent Team Leader Jamie Hagenow-Sekora said. "So, there are only two other ones like this in the state of Wisconsin: Madison and Milwaukee. So, literally parents may be driving three hours to get a two-minute exam."

The new pediatric center at 2550 S. Ashland Ave. is set to welcome its first patients on Tuesday, Aug. 26.