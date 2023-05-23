Green Bay Rockers set for home opener

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Rockers are getting set to open their 17th season in the Northwoods League at Capital Credit Union Park.

Fans can expect a new high-definition video board and several promotions throughout the summer.

Each day of the week will feature different promotions this season including 2-for-1 tickets on the main concourse level every Tuesday.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Bud Light Party Patio on Opening Day for all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, chips and cookies from the time the gates open through the 5th inning.

Other highlights include live music and $2,000 in prizes to one fan that's named the Rockstar of the Year.

The home opener is set for May 30 at 6:35 p.m. against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. The 72-game regular season schedule runs through the middle of August with half of the dates played at home.

Tickets can be purchased on the Green Bay Rockers website, or by clicking HERE.