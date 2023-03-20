GBASO looking to complete largest indoor skatepark

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Action Sports Organization or GBASO has started a public campaign to raise the final $200,000 needed to finish their relocation project from Green Bay to Ashwaubenon.

GBASO is a nonprofit that has been providing a safe environment for young skaters to work on their skills, have some fun, and access mentors.

“We are really hoping for the community support to help us finish this project,” said Executive Director Shane Stout. “We have raised enough capital to finish everything besides this last bit.”

Only a few things are left on the checklist, which includes finishing the bathroom, concessions, storefront, office and classroom area and adding the final touches.

Their journey from Green Bay to Ashwuabenon was unexpected but was “a blessing in disguise” says Operations manager Chad Brinker.

“When I first heard the news, My hands went numb, and I was like, this is, then I thought about all the work we would have to do in the next 60 days and then all the work to rebuild," said Brinker.

The crew had 60 days to break down and remove the ramps from the old location without knowing what would be next for them.

After a bit of looking, they found a building that would give them an extra 20,000 square feet to work with, almost double their operation in size.

They have been building, fundraising, and planning since May 2022 hoping that once they can get the last bit of funding it will be downhill.

“We are really excited to build and bring something like this to Wisconsin and the Midwest,” said Stout.

Once open, GBASO will be the largest indoor skatepark in the midwest.

