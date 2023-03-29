Former Packers player Jarrett Bush to open 'Blo' Blow Dry Bar in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Former Green Bay Packers player Jarrett Bush is taking his career from the football field to the salon.

Bush played for the Green and Gold for nine years, even becoming a Super Bowl champion with the team in 2011. Now, Bush has found another business venture. Later this year, he'll be opening a Blo Blow Dry Bar in Ashwaubenon.

Blo Blow Dry Bar started in 2007, launching the “no cuts, no color” concept and solely focusing on blow outs and updos. Since it began, Blo has grown to more than 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada. This will be the franchise's first location in Wisconsin.

Bush says he's secured a lease on an available storefront in a strip mall located at 2621 S. Oneida St., Ashwaubenon. He says he was inspired by his daughters to open an inclusive salon.

"With my daughters hair, they’re a little more course and a little bit thicker and I think some stylists struggled to do their hair," Bush said. "As well as for myself as a single dad, I definitely struggled.”

Bush says part of what appealed to him about Blo Blow Dry Bar is that their business model catered to people of diverse backgrounds.

"I think sometimes there’s a limited amount of people who have that skill set and so I just want to bring a little more talent to the city of Green Bay that can do all types of hair," Bush said .

“We make sure that our staff are trained, know how to service guests with different hair types, and that the products that we choose to use in service are suitable for different hair types," said Blo Blow Dry Bar CEO Vanessa Yakobson.

Another element of Blo Blow Dry Bar's concept that Bush found appealing was the convenience. Yakobson says their salons have a standard service time of 45 minutes from start to finish.

“Someone on her way to work for the day who wants to stop in, we offer early morning appointments, perhaps it’s somebody on their lunch break, perhaps it's the busy mom while her kids are at school getting her hair done before she goes to pick them up," Yakobson said.

Bush says the blow dry bar is aiming to open by December of this year, just ahead of playoffs. The blow dry bar is currently looking to hire stylists. To learn more, you can visit blomedry.com.