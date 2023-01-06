Detroit fans arrive in Green Bay for win-or-go-home Packers-Lions game

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Lambeau Field is quite possibly the least welcoming place on Earth for Detroit fans, but that hasn't stopped the Lions' faithful from making the trip to Green Bay for this weekend's battle for the final NFC playoff spot.

Diedre Creal flew in with a group of about 20 friends to cheer on the Lions and feels optimistic about her team's chances

"We can’t wait, we feel like this is gonna be a great win Sunday night," she said, letting out a loud "Woohoo!"

Sunday's game promises to be one of the most important in the 93-year history of the rivalry. Both teams will need a win this weekend in the final game of the regular season in order to make the playoffs, and Lions fans are feeling the excitement.

“We haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016, so yeah, it’s pretty exciting in Detroit," said Tom Wright, "Green Bay's gonna go down," added Tracey Wright.

For the Packers, Sunday's game is a straightforward win-and-in, but Detroit will need both a win and a Seattle loss in order to make the playoffs. The Seahawk's game against the Rams will end before the Packers and Lions kickoff, so the Lions could be eliminated before they take the field, but Detroit fan Justin Watt thinks the team will play hard regardless.

“Dan Campbell said it best, us or nobody," he said, "so either we’re in, or Seattle’s in. That’s it."

Eric Koenig and his family are from Tampa, but root for the Packers because—as Koenig puts it—"[They're] America's team!" Koenig says this is his first trip to Lambeau, but already knows about the disdain for Detroit that Packers fans have, and says Lions fans, are in for a rude awakening.

"Normally, there's no real rivalry, we just stomp on them every game," he said. "It's gonna be a long ride home, a really long depressing ride home for them," he continued.