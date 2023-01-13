Cookie Craze: Crumbl Cookies opens in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Friday was a much-anticipated day for cookie lovers in the Green Bay area. It marked the grand opening of the new Crumbl Cookies that just made its new home on Oneida Street.

The store is managed by two Wisconsin natives - general manager Ashley Smith and area manager Megan Dresen. Smith is a Green Bay native who previously worked for Crumbl Cookies in the Milwaukee area. Now that the chain has opened a Green Bay location, she was able to move back home.

"I found out we were opening a location in Green Bay and it was my perfect opportunity to get to move back home to my family," Smith said.

The two say hundreds of people turned out for the store's unofficial soft opening on Thursday. On Friday when the grand opening kicked off at 8 a.m. sharp, the store was already full of people looking to satisfy their cookie cravings.

"It was a record-breaking day for us as a franchise for opening day," Dresen said. "The community has been great. Even getting people in here to train, with the lights being on, we've had hundreds of people walking in the door so excited for us to open up."

They say there's been a massive demand for a store in the area, especially among Green Bay residents who previously had to travel to Appleton to get their fix.

"We wanted to be right next to the stadium," Dresen said. "We thought it was great to get that kind of customer base up here. We have so many people that travel to our Appleton location, so we wanted to be able to get to our clientele that were 30-40 minutes away from that store too."

Crumbl Cookies' hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.