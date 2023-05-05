Coffee for a Cause: Raising funds for Vets, Soldier and Family Readiness Group

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — As the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion of Green Bay is getting ready to deploy overseas for the next 12 months, a local small business is raising money to support the soldiers, their families and local veterans.

The Village Roasters, 933 Anderson Dr. Suite K, has partnered with the Soldier and Family Readiness Group of the 432nd and the De Pere VFW Post 2113 to create a fundraising program.

"It just shows the families that even though the soldiers are gone that they are not forgotten," said Randy Hansen, Quartermaster of De Pere VFW Post 2113. "They're still part of the community, part of the unit and part of the veteran cadre, you might say, of all the veterans."

They're selling special bags of coffee — Heroic Roast and Chaos Brew. For each bag sold, $5 will be split between the De Pere VFW and the 432nd Battallion.

Village Roasters Owner Mitchell Josephs says customers appreciate an opportunity to support soldiers, their families and veterans.

"I think they're pretty excited that we are supporting our local vets and again they get to pick a coffee that's not typically on the shelf so they get a little bit of that exclusivity in their cup, in their brew," he said.

More information on the fundraising program can be found here.