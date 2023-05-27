Austin Straubel Airport parking lot being repaved, reducing parking for Memorial Day weekend travel

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — It's Memorial Day weekend, marking the kickoff to the summer holiday travel season.

AAA says this holiday weekend is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend for travel since the year 2000.

According to AAA, more than 42 million people are traveling at least 50 miles for Memorial Day this weekend.

AAA says more than 37 million people are driving, a 6% increase compared to last year, but slightly lower than 2019.

There are people who are hitting the road, but aren't traveling too far, like Joshua Witt. He is going to a cottage in Shawano.

"Just spending time with family," Witt said. "I leave for college, so just trying to get some last moments with them before I head off."

Airports are busy, too.

According to AAA, air travel is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2019 by 5% this holiday weekend.

Austin Straubel International Airport Director Marty Piette said they're really close to matching air traffic compared to prior to the pandemic.

"The airlines are being proactive this year," Piette said. "They've reduced some of their schedules, which is what's resulting in the fuller aircraft."

But you might need a little extra time to find a parking space at Green Bay's airport, because the airport's parking lot is being repaved.

"So it does reduce our parking a little bit," Piette said. "We're fortunate that we have a large parking lot."

Piette said the parking lot is being redone in four phases, so large portions of the lot won't be shut down each time.

"So, there is plenty of parking," Piette said. "But I do recommend an extra 20 to 30 minutes."

But some passengers say the lines are shorter than they expected.

"No, not too bad," Stephanie Hanna of Marinette said. "This is probably one of our favorite airports, because it's super easy."

"It's actually quite a bit quieter for checking in," Scott Gaeth of Green Bay said. "Even parking wasn't too bad."