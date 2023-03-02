Asylum rage room is all the rage in Ashwaubenon

Asylum Rage Room is the first rage room in the Green Bay area.

Owner Cameron Cunningham says that when he was throwing around ideas for what business he would even start, a rage room was really his only interest.

“I tried the food industry. It was my first love but that was too much for me,” said Cunningham. “In Green Bay, there isn't much to do besides bars and axe throwing which are basically bars with axes, and a rage room was unique and sparked my interest.”

Cunningham never really grew up wanting to be a business owner, but in recent years he has found his inspiration.

“I was talking with some of my friends who are business owners and I just kinda got the itch to own my own business,” Cunningham said.

As far as the rage room, it just fell into place.

“And everyone I went to, I almost hoped they would hate it, but everyone loved it and I was like, oh man,” he said.

Within months, the rage room was off.

You don’t have to worry about them running out of items to smash, because they have partnered with St. Vincent De Paul to give their crash trash a new life.

“Everything you have ever dreamt of smashing we will send him,” says Jeremy Bartels, Associate Director at St. Vincent DePaul.

Plates, glasses, clocks… literally anything. In fact, Bartels says they have 12, 30-pound boxes just waiting for Cunningham.

Asylum has only been open for 11 days and is already a hit in Ashwaunbeon.

