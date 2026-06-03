Ashwaubenon Plan Commission votes unanimously to pause hyperscale data center development for 12 months

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Ashwaubenon Plan Commission voted Tuesday unanimously to adopt a 12-month moratorium on hyperscale data centers in the village.

The 7-0 vote came during the commission's June 2, 2026, meeting. Voting in favor were President Mary Kardoskee, Trustees Gary Paul and Chris Atkinson, Jay Krueger and Mike Skiffington, Corrie Campbell, and James Allen.

The moratorium temporarily halts hyperscale data center development in Ashwaubenon for 12 months.

The vote comes as data center development has drawn increasing scrutiny across the region. In Brown County, Supervisor Christopher Welch raised similar concerns at the May 20 County Board of Supervisors meeting, calling for a temporary halt to new data centers until state legislation establishes regulations, monitoring, and Department of Natural Resources enforcement, and addresses potential strains on energy infrastructure. That proposal was referred to the Brown County Planning, Development, and Transportation Committee, which was scheduled to discuss and vote on it on June 2.

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