Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay Ashwaubenon

Actions

Ashwaubenon man dies in icy I-43 rollover crash

i43 crash 2
NBC 26/Shawn Shanle
i43 crash 2
i43 crash 1
i43 crash 3
i43 crash
Posted
and last updated

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A 56-year-old Ashwaubenon man died Thursday morning after a rollover crash on I- 43 near County Highway NN, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched around 6:30 a.m., along with fire and rescue crews, for a single-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was traveling northbound when he lost control on the slippery roadway and the vehicle rolled. He was the lone occupant and was ejected, suffering critical injuries.

Deputies say he was pronounced dead at a hospital after efforts by first responders at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

According to the sheriff’s office, roadway conditions and a lack of seatbelt use appear to be factors in the severity of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Jessica and Claire WebBios 600x400.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters