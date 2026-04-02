Ashwaubenon man dies in icy I-43 rollover crash

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A 56-year-old Ashwaubenon man died Thursday morning after a rollover crash on I- 43 near County Highway NN, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched around 6:30 a.m., along with fire and rescue crews, for a single-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was traveling northbound when he lost control on the slippery roadway and the vehicle rolled. He was the lone occupant and was ejected, suffering critical injuries.

Deputies say he was pronounced dead at a hospital after efforts by first responders at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

According to the sheriff’s office, roadway conditions and a lack of seatbelt use appear to be factors in the severity of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.