Ashwaubenon library branch to close in June ahead of July relocation

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Brown County Library's Ashwaubenon branch is set to close in June ahead of its relocation to a new building.

The Brown County Library's Ashwaubenon branch will close its doors at 1060 Orlando Drive June 8 as they prepare to move to their new location at 909 Cormier Road, named the Pamperin Family Branch Library.

The big move is set for July 18 with a grand opening celebration taking place that day, according to a media release.

According to library officials, the new location will be twice the size as their current building, offering roomy areas for children, families, teens, and young adults, and a larger collection.

“The Pamperin Family Branch Library marks a thrilling new chapter for library services in this region,” Sarah Sugden, Director of Brown County Library, said. “We are incredibly grateful to our funding partners, our donors, and the entire community for making this vision a reality. We cannot wait to open the doors and welcome everyone in.”