ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Nathan Juelich is self-taught on 5 musical instruments — an impressive feat for anyone, but especially for the Ashwaubenon drum major who was diagnosed with hearing loss in kindergarten.

"I've proven to myself that I can do difficult things," said Juelich.

His hearing loss didn't stop Juelich from finding joy in creating music, but the journey wasn't easy. When Juelich first considered joining band, uncertainty crept in.

"Towards the beginning of kindergarten, I didn't know what to do. I'm sitting here, the only person with hearing loss, [and] when I came into band, I was a little bit nervous," he remembered. "I didn't know if everything would just be picked up or if I could hear myself."

He tried out the trombone, and the doubt went away.

"I think band just clicked," said Juelich.

Teachers and peers encouraged him to keep learning.

"They just told me to strive for what I loved, and ever since, I've just fallen in love with music," Juelich remarked. As for band class, "It just felt like home to me."

The school's band and choir gave Juelich more than musical skills — they gave him a community.

"Having these groups truly felt like comforting," he said.

Watch the full broadcast story by Jessica Goska here:

Ashwaubenon drum major finds joy in music despite hearing loss

Now, Juelich wants young kids facing their own obstacles to know that few challenges are too hard to overcome.

"You can't always just say, 'Oh, that's too difficult. Oh, I can't do that,'" Juelich said to others. "Give things a try. Don't doubt yourself. You know what you're worth, and try to make the best out of it even though it might be difficult in the beginning."

After high school, Juelich hopes to inspire the next generation of music students by becoming a band teacher. He says he'd be honored to work in Ashwaubenon.