Ashwaubenon Cinnabon employee fired after racist rant caught on camera, company says

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — An employee at the Cinnabon location in Ashwaubenon has been fired after a racist rant was caught on camera and went viral on social media, according to a spokesperson for the company.

NBC 26 received several tips about the video on Saturday. According to the poster, the employee made derogatory comments about the woman's hijab, called her a racial slur and later called herself a racist.

In a statement to NBC 26 Saturday, the company spokesperson confirmed that the incident happened in Ashwaubenon and that the employee was fired.

"We are aware of the deeply troubling video involving a former employee at the independently owned and operated Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin," the spokesperson said. "The individual seen in the video was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions and statements are completely unacceptable and in no way reflect the values of Cinnabon, our franchisees, or the welcoming environment we expect for every guest and team member."

"We take this situation seriously and remain committed to ensuring all guests are treated with dignity, respect, and kindness every time they visit one of our bakeries," the spokesperson added.

The video can be seen here, but viewer discretion is advised as it contains language some will find offensive.