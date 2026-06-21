Arrest made in shooting near Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after a shooting near the Oneida Casino on Airport Drive. The victim was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Village of Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety says they responded to 2020 Airport Drive just before 2 a.m. on Saturday after a man was shot.

The Village says initial reports stated the man was shot in the back. Oneida Casino Security was assisting on scene.

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested by the Brown County Sheriff's Office during a traffic stop on Highway 172 near County Highway GV.

The suspect was arrested for First Degree Intentional Homicide/Attempted, Knowingly Violate a Domestic Abuse Injunction and Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated.

According to the Village of Ashwaubenon, the victim is a family member of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.