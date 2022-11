ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard will be visiting the new Hy-Vee in Ashwaubenon during the store's opening.

According to a post from the store's Facebook page, Lazard will be stopping by from 2 to 4 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The new Hy-Vee location officially opens to the public at 6 a.m. Tuesday.