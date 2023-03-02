Watch Now
23-year-old Green Bay man killed in Ashwaubenon apartment complex shooting

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says that they are investigating a homicide at the Creekwood Apartment Complex
Posted at 5:55 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 18:55:41-05

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (NBC26) — Ashwaubenon Public Safety says that they are investigating a homicide at the Creekwood Apartment Complex.

Nestled in a quiet residential area, neighbors say this is a quiet neighborhood. Saying that this is a place you feel safe raising a family. This is only the 3rd homicide in the village in the last 10 years.

Public Safety officials say they found a 23-year-old man killed from a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments after 9:30 on Wednesday night.

Investigators have not yet released the victim's name. We spoke to one of the family members, who claims to be the man's uncle. He says through tears, “It’s still hard to see a 23-year-old man, who has his whole life in front of him and it gets taken away.”

Neighbors of the complex are also stunned. Lois Schwister’s family home is right across the street and she says she fears for her mother and father who still live there.

“I mean that makes, me scared, I never thought it would happen here, but I guess it could happen anywhere,” she says

In a press release officials say that they do not have any reason to believe that the public is in danger.

